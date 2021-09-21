World Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brunswick by 7.4% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Brunswick by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the second quarter valued at about $413,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 135.1% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Brunswick by 7.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

BC stock opened at $94.85 on Tuesday. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $117.62. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.09 and a 200 day moving average of $100.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.