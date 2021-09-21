World Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,947 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,438,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $834,272,000 after acquiring an additional 678,597 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,812,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $427,572,000 after acquiring an additional 43,181 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,754,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,077,000 after acquiring an additional 18,886 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,161,000 after acquiring an additional 69,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after acquiring an additional 50,212 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $113.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.69 and a 12-month high of $129.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.77.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

