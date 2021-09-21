World Asset Management Inc Has $377,000 Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

SCI stock opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.61 and a 200-day moving average of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $39.10 and a twelve month high of $65.74.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.10 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,943,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 155,299 shares in the company, valued at $9,734,141.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 21,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $1,362,096.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 453,103 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,010 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

