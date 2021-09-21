World Asset Management Inc Has $399,000 Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hologic were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth $90,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 8.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth $440,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 20.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 55,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth $6,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOLX. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $76.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.89. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

