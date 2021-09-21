World Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.8% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $203.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.46 and a 52 week high of $217.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.16.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.