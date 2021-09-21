World Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,249,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 11,154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 177,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,781,000 after acquiring an additional 175,567 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,719,000 after acquiring an additional 165,383 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,412,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $738,151,000 after acquiring an additional 139,803 shares during the period. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $198.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a current ratio of 7.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.49. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.37 and a fifty-two week high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $446.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total transaction of $1,265,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,937,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,610 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,220 over the last 90 days. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UTHR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.