World Asset Management Inc Sells 180 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Trex were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trex by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,151,900,000 after buying an additional 385,729 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Trex by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,220,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $635,766,000 after buying an additional 799,475 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,177,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,271,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,914,000 after purchasing an additional 160,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,949,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,484,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $106.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 62.89 and a beta of 1.51. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.32 and a 52 week high of $114.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.93 and its 200 day moving average is $101.11.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, Director Patricia B. Robinson sold 7,452 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $786,111.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,434,362.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

TREX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.27.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

