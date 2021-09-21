World Asset Management Inc Sells 38 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 898 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the first quarter worth about $46,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.08.

COO stock opened at $429.90 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $314.29 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $429.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $404.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The company had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

In related news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 72,624 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.13, for a total transaction of $32,690,241.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,287 shares of company stock valued at $37,722,232. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

