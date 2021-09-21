Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $335.60 Million

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 21st. Over the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $8.81 billion and $335.60 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42,663.17 or 1.00210795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00082103 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008686 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00056813 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007914 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001333 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002382 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 206,421 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.