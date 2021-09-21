YAM V3 Hits Market Cap of $7.76 Million (YAM)

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. YAM V3 has a total market capitalization of $7.76 million and $6.34 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YAM V3 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001423 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, YAM V3 has traded down 11.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00055545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.59 or 0.00132518 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00012257 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00045544 BTC.

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM V3 is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,931,136 coins and its circulating supply is 12,548,338 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance . The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

YAM V3 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

