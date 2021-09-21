Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Short Interest Update

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,050,000 shares, a decline of 21.7% from the August 15th total of 20,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth $48,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 19.2% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

AUY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Shares of AUY stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $4.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,351,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.52.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

