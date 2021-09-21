Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.71.

A number of brokerages have commented on YNDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Yandex in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YNDX. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Yandex by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,619,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,808 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Yandex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,343,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Yandex by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,814,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $340,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,758 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,341 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,298,000 after purchasing an additional 987,078 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $79.07 on Tuesday. Yandex has a 12-month low of $55.62 and a 12-month high of $82.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 155.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.14 and its 200-day moving average is $68.14.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.35). Yandex had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

