Yield Guild Games (YGG) Price Hits $5.18 on Top Exchanges

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be purchased for about $5.18 or 0.00011929 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $351.69 million and approximately $70.40 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00069140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.03 or 0.00175132 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.64 or 0.00114341 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,046.24 or 0.07016773 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,526.10 or 1.00258965 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.09 or 0.00801791 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,907,005 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

