Zacks: Analysts Anticipate America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Will Post Earnings of $3.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.60. America’s Car-Mart reported earnings of $3.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year earnings of $13.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $13.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.69 to $14.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $280.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.61 million.

Several research firms have commented on CRMT. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In related news, Director Joshua G. Welch bought 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.75 per share, for a total transaction of $316,740.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the first quarter worth $14,084,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter worth about $13,030,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1,851.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 41,278 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 15.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,066,000 after acquiring an additional 32,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 71.4% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

CRMT traded up $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.69. 969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,106. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $82.48 and a 52 week high of $177.45. The stock has a market cap of $782.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.85 and a 200 day moving average of $146.53.

America's Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

