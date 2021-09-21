Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts expect Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) to announce $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Hamilton Lane posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 60.79% and a net margin of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on HLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $5,205,855.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,227,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,329,383.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of Hamilton Lane stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $966,631.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,063.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 46.9% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 130,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after buying an additional 41,722 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,713,000 after buying an additional 83,747 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 57.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 130.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

HLNE stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,349. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $59.64 and a 1 year high of $97.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Further Reading: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.