Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. Lexington Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.77. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LXP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.42. 2,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,012,317. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $14.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

