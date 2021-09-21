Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $645.35 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) will announce $645.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $634.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $656.70 million. Olympic Steel posted sales of $299.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full-year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Olympic Steel.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $556.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.40 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 17.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Olympic Steel stock opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.49. Olympic Steel has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $40.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.62%.

In other news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 13,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $411,562.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 391,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,169,320.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZEUS. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Olympic Steel by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc engages in the processing, sale, and distribution of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Flat Products, Specialty Metals Flat Products, and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products includes large volumes of processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

