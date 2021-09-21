Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) to Post -$0.27 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Panbela Therapeutics’ earnings. Panbela Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Panbela Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.82) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Panbela Therapeutics.

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01.

PBLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Panbela Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Panbela Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Panbela Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $425,000. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PBLA traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.20. 38,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,598. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 million and a PE ratio of -2.93. Panbela Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $8.80.

Panbela Therapeutics Company Profile

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of disruptive therapeutics for medical purposes. It focuses on development programs that target diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatic cancer and pancreatitis. The firm’s product candidate, SBP-101, is a proprietary polyamine analogue designed to induce polyamine metabolic inhibition (PMI), a metabolic pathway of critical importance in multiple tumor types.

