Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to post sales of $89.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.50 million. RE/MAX posted sales of $71.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full-year sales of $321.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $307.42 million to $329.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $353.74 million, with estimates ranging from $317.42 million to $379.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 40.36% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

NYSE RMAX traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $31.30. The company had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,238. RE/MAX has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average is $35.47. The stock has a market cap of $591.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in RE/MAX by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 94,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

