Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics also posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Soleno Therapeutics.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 9,765,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,984,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 51,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 827,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 108,234 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 195.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 633,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 419,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $0.90 on Friday. Soleno Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $71.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

