Zacks: Analysts Expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.49. Federal Signal posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $334.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.60 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FSS shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg purchased a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FSS traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.67. 1,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,596. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $43.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

