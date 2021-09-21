Zacks: Analysts Expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Will Post Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($0.62). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes posted earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year earnings of ($3.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.64) to ($2.87). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million.

GOL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.76.

NYSE GOL opened at $7.31 on Thursday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.47.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 710,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,899,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 454,252 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,132,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 816,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after acquiring an additional 371,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

