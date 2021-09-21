Zacks: Analysts Expect Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $645.93 Million

Brokerages expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) will announce $645.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $729.40 million and the lowest is $568.40 million. Mr. Cooper Group posted sales of $872.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year sales of $3.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%. The firm had revenue of $574.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.73 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on COOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.63.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $1,502,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $129,619.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $137,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the second quarter worth about $86,001,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 344.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,414,000 after acquiring an additional 939,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,333,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,968,000 after acquiring an additional 655,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 247.0% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 814,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,911,000 after acquiring an additional 579,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,092. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.21. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $19.89 and a one year high of $41.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.65.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

