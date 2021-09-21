Zacks: Analysts Expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $859.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to post $859.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $840.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $877.90 million. ResMed reported sales of $751.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year sales of $3.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $4.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ResMed.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $284.23 on Tuesday. ResMed has a one year low of $165.72 and a one year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.73, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $276.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.12, for a total transaction of $367,467.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,900 shares in the company, valued at $30,865,288. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $1,984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,010 shares of company stock worth $15,353,594 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter worth about $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in ResMed by 68.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ResMed (RMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.