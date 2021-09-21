Zacks: Analysts Expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $481.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) will report $481.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $485.32 million and the lowest is $478.00 million. SEI Investments reported sales of $424.93 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

SEI Investments stock traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.04. 837,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 509,456. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $64.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,857,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth $2,346,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 240.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 204,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,448,000 after buying an additional 144,221 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in SEI Investments by 2.3% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 656,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,990,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 9.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 62,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

