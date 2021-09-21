Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to $0.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a negative return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $83.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.19 million.

ALYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alithya Group in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alithya Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

ALYA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.65. 42,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,004. Alithya Group has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $136.14 million, a P/E ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

