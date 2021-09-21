Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $998.47 Million

Equities research analysts expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to report sales of $998.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $993.00 million and the highest is $1.00 billion. Flowers Foods reported sales of $989.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year sales of $4.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%.

FLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,741,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,044,000 after buying an additional 88,546 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 321,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 93,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.06. 46,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.26. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $25.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

