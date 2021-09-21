Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.82. Franchise Group posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 463.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $862.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.09 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 1.57%.

FRG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Franchise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Franchise Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,216,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,186,000 after buying an additional 241,948 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,675,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,482 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,001,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,332,000 after purchasing an additional 80,526 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 848,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,631,000 after purchasing an additional 153,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 800,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after purchasing an additional 109,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRG opened at $35.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is 94.94%.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

