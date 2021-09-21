Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to Announce -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will announce ($0.19) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). ImmunoGen reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 40.82% and a negative return on equity of 106.62%. The business had revenue of $16.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ImmunoGen stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $5.89. 16,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,377. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.70. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,305,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,653,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,565,000 after purchasing an additional 346,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ImmunoGen by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,452 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in ImmunoGen by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 9,131,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,968,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,595,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,324,000 after buying an additional 3,738,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

