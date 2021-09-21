Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will post $1.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the highest is $1.57 billion. KB Home posted sales of $999.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year sales of $6.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $7.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KB Home.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.

KBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,227,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,018,000 after purchasing an additional 154,533 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,780,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,907,000 after acquiring an additional 504,029 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,903,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,086,000 after acquiring an additional 46,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,731,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,230,000 after acquiring an additional 36,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KBH traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.41. 6,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,234. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $52.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.