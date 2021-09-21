Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will post $1.56 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.54 billion and the highest is $1.57 billion. KB Home posted sales of $999.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 56.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year sales of $6.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $7.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KB Home.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $633,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,227,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $335,018,000 after purchasing an additional 154,533 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,780,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,907,000 after acquiring an additional 504,029 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,903,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,086,000 after acquiring an additional 46,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,731,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,230,000 after acquiring an additional 36,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE KBH traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.41. 6,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,234. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $52.48.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.17%.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
