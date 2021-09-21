Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to report $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.97. TriCo Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 59.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $83.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.60 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TCBK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,253,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,401,000 after acquiring an additional 274,994 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,794,000 after acquiring an additional 205,747 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,249,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,575,000 after acquiring an additional 149,353 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,962,000 after acquiring an additional 144,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

TCBK opened at $39.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.71. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $51.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

