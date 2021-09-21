Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to Post $1.39 EPS

Analysts expect that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) will report earnings per share of $1.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Viad’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02. Viad posted earnings per share of ($0.81) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 271.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Viad will report full-year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($1.86). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Viad.

Get Viad alerts:

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $61.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.20 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 92.11% and a negative return on equity of 86.57%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Viad in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th.

NYSE VVI traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $42.09. 505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average is $44.17. Viad has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $862.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.01.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Viad by 8.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Viad by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Viad by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Viad by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viad (VVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.