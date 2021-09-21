Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.27 Billion

Brokerages forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) will report sales of $9.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.74 billion. American Airlines Group reported sales of $3.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $30.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.60 billion to $31.03 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $42.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.58 billion to $46.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($7.82) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on AAL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upgraded American Airlines Group from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners began coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 318.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 56,414 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 42,946 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 106,814 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 22.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 29.2% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 272,578 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after purchasing an additional 61,670 shares during the period. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.33. 43,511,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,990,152. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average of $21.72. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

