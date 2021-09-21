Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60,000.00

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) will post sales of $60,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70,000.00 and the lowest is $50,000.00. Cardiff Oncology posted sales of $140,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year sales of $260,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $240,000.00 to $280,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 5,830.38%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRDF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

In related news, CFO James E. Levine acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $194,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,350. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the second quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,013. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.79. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.78.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

