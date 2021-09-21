Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $238.70 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) will post sales of $238.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cumulus Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $237.00 million and the highest is $240.40 million. Cumulus Media reported sales of $196.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cumulus Media will report full-year sales of $931.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $925.95 million to $936.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cumulus Media.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $224.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.68 million. Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CMLS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMLS traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.45. 55,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,303. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $214.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $14.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

