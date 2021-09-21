Zacks: Brokerages Expect Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.50. Getty Realty posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $38.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.56 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GTY shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Getty Realty by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 184,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Getty Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Getty Realty by 15.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 228,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 30,459 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Getty Realty by 304.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 342,416 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Getty Realty by 94,107.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GTY opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.99. Getty Realty has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.78%.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

