Zacks: Brokerages Expect Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will post sales of $165.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $172.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $159.50 million. Myriad Genetics reported sales of $145.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year sales of $693.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $687.43 million to $705.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $688.38 million, with estimates ranging from $678.20 million to $715.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MYGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of MYGN traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,216. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 1.57. Myriad Genetics has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.81.

In other news, insider Nicole Lambert sold 945 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $32,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,383,259.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard Bryan Riggsbee sold 14,983 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $526,502.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,418,461.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 437,821 shares of company stock worth $14,762,881. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $183,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 29.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 83.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 22.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 114,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

