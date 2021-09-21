Zacks: Brokerages Expect NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.12 Million

Analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) will announce sales of $205.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $204.90 million and the highest is $205.33 million. NetScout Systems posted sales of $205.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full-year sales of $847.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $844.59 million to $849.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $882.36 million, with estimates ranging from $876.40 million to $888.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $190.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.71 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NetScout Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $210,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,420.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $82,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,174,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,024 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,962,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,625,000 after purchasing an additional 883,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,070,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,561,000 after purchasing an additional 625,175 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,376,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,760,000 after acquiring an additional 535,779 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NetScout Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,196,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,982,000 after acquiring an additional 516,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTCT traded down $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $26.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 362,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 77.18, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.24. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $31.91.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

