Zacks: Brokerages Expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.12). Venus Concept posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.36). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Venus Concept.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 32.45% and a negative return on equity of 74.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Venus Concept presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.15.

In related news, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 31,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $101,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,265 shares of company stock valued at $636,948. 44.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERO. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Venus Concept by 5,787.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 891,300 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Venus Concept during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Venus Concept by 764.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 376,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERO traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,740. Venus Concept has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market capitalization of $125.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Venus Concept (VERO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.