Zacks: Brokerages Expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2021

Brokerages expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to post earnings per share of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.16. Webster Financial reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.12 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

WBS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $89,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth $105,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Webster Financial stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.33. 4,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,991. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $23.67 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.55%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

