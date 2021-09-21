Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.65.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 381,913 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 117,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 318,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 26,947 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

