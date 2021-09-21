Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) to Sell

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ocugen Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies which address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of OCU400, OCU300, OCU100 and OCU200 which are in clinical stage. Ocugen Inc., formerly known as Histogenics Cp, is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price target for the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. Ocugen has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 25.13 and a quick ratio of 25.13.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocugen will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Uday Kompella sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 560,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,558,279.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $940,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,676 over the last ninety days. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocugen by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

