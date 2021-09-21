Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) to Hold

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Shares of DORM traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.81. The company had a trading volume of 105,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,669. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.44. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $81.55 and a 1-year high of $113.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.42 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Dorman Products will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dorman Products (DORM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.