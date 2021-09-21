Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $14.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aerie ophthalmology drugs, Rhopressa and Rocklatan, are gaining traction slowly and steadily. Approval of both the drugs in additional geographies will boost overall sales. Pipeline progress with other ophthalmology candidates has been also impressive and successful development of the same will strengthen its portfolio. Strategic acquisitions have further bolstered the pipeline with promising candidates. The company’s retina programs also continue to advance well. While the market promises potential, Aerie faces stiff competition from other drugs like Eylea, Lumigan and Vyzulta, among others, which can make it tough for the company to gain foothold. Both the drugs are likely to face a tough time in gaining market share. Pipeline setbacks are also likely to be a concern. The stock has outperformed the company in year to date.”

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.94.

NASDAQ:AERI opened at $11.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $547.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.72. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $21.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,531.00% and a negative net margin of 175.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with open-angle glaucoma, retinal diseases and other diseases of the eye. Its products include Rhopressa, Roclatan, AR-13503, and AR-1105. The company was founded by David L.

Read More: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.