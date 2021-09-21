ZClassic (ZCL) Trading Down 9% Over Last 7 Days

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 9% against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $2,007.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.99 or 0.00271640 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00128824 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.89 or 0.00171059 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000171 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000021 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

