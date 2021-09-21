ZENZO Price Tops $0.0343 (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 20th. One ZENZO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZENZO has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $1,849.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZENZO has traded 21.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00048583 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00133096 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.48 or 0.00431318 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00017909 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00042277 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

