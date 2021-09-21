Zerogoki USD Hits Market Capitalization of $2.39 Million (zUSD)

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Zerogoki USD has traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar. Zerogoki USD has a total market cap of $2.39 million and $43,534.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zerogoki USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00054733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00131591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011974 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00044835 BTC.

About Zerogoki USD

Zerogoki USD is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,564,581 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Zerogoki USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zerogoki USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zerogoki USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

