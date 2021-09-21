ZeroSwap (ZEE) Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Over the last week, ZeroSwap has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZeroSwap has a total market capitalization of $15.52 million and $1.07 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeroSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000630 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00053092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002570 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00121850 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00012590 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00043933 BTC.

About ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap (ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,331,748 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

