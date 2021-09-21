ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zix Corporation is the leading provider of hosted email encryption and e-prescribing services. ZixCorp’s hosted Email Encryption Service provides an easy and cost-effective way to ensure customer privacy and regulatory compliance for corporate email. Its PocketScript e-prescribing service reduces costs and improves patient care by automating the prescription process between payors, doctors, and pharmacies. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of ZIX in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.63.

NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $7.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. ZIX has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $412.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 70.86%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ZIX will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ZIX by 284.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ZIX by 59.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in ZIX during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ZIX

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

