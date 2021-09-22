$0.07 EPS Expected for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.13. Orion Group posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Orion Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $145.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.95 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORN. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Monday. B. Riley cut Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORN. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,477,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 392,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 139,432 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Orion Group by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 992,236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 448,495 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Orion Group by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,217,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after buying an additional 536,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORN opened at $5.01 on Friday. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.87 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72.

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

